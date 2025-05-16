Tess White chosen as Conservative candidate for Angus North and Mearns

Tess White has been selected as the Scottish Conservative candidate for Angus North and Mearns at next year’s Scottish Parliament election.

The North East regional MSP and shadow equalities minister will contest the seat vacated by the SNP’s Mairi Gougeon next year.

Ms White lives in the constituency and was an international HR professional and Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Personnel & Development before entering politics in 2021.

Ms White said: “I’d like to thank members for selecting me as their candidate for Angus North and Mearns next year.

“I have developed a reputation for getting things done, for not letting up, and for being an effective champion for my constituents at the Scottish Parliament.

“For the past two years I worked with local campaigners including Angus Pylon Action Group and Save Our Mearns to fight SSEN's monster pylon plans, which will industrialise our countryside and devastate productive farmland.

"And I held the SNP government to account after Brechin was badly flooded.

“As shadow minister for equalities, I have been fighting to protect the safety, privacy and dignity of women and girls in our schools, hospitals, leisure centres and other public services.

“Women and girls have been badly let down by the SNP's obsession with gender self-ID, and voters in Angus North and Mearns have the opportunity to pass verdict on that at next year’s election.”