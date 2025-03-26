MP to continue at Westminster following speculation about Angus constituencies

Local MP Dave Doogan has said that he has no intention of standing for either of Angus’s constituencies in the 2026 Scottish Parlimentary elections.

It follows both Angus South and Angus North and Mearns MSPs’ announcements that this term will be their last in Scotland's parliament.

The Angus and Perthshire Glens MP said he will instead to throw his weight behind both Angus SNP candidates’ campaigns once selected, together with John Swinney’s campaign in the Perthshire North part of his constituency.

Mr Doogan said: “It was the right thing to do to put my candidate papers in last year to ensure that if I did need to run that I would be in a position to do so as an approved SNP candidate.

Dave Doogan MP.

“Over these last months I have deliberated with those closest to me politically and my family on what is in the best interests of my country, my party, my constituents and my family. I am as clear as I can be that remaining as the MP for Angus and Perthshire Glens is the best aggregate position for reconciling these, to some extent, competing priorities.

“I am grateful and flattered by the many representations I have received from Angus SNP activists asking me to stand in the 2026 election. Nevertheless in making my decision I am very clear that the SNP has choices on who we select to contest these seats and I am confident we will select two outstanding candidates whom I will be supporting out on the stump at every opportunity.”

Mr Doogan also said that he doubted he could lead another effective campaign so soon after his victory in last year’s General Election.

He added: “Those who know me, including the thousands of people I have met in doorstep conversations over the years, understand the way in which I campaign for the SNP and for Independence. There are no half measures in any campaign I front, and with my last campaign less than a year ago I am on balance, uncertain I could deliver the requisite stamina to lead another election so soon.

“I cannot remember a time when Scotland has suffered more at the hands of Westminster. This next election in Scotland must be about determining our country’s future where our independence, sovereignty and dignity are restored. I will not tire from that campaign, neither on the doorsteps of Angus and Perthshire Glens nor within the crumbling walls of Westminster.

“I hope that my constituents and fellow campaigners will understand that in coming to this decision there has been no lack of forethought and careful consideration on my part. I am doing what I believe to be right.”