First Minister hears first-hand of Storm Babet's impact on Brechin

Mr Swinney heard from residents about the difficulties faced by the community following Storm Babet.

First Minister John Swinney made a private visit to Brechin on Friday to meet members of the community who had been severely impacted by Storm Babet.

Mr Swinney was in Angus at the invitation of councillors, who provided him with a full briefing on the complexities involved in recovery and to update him on the work undertaken so far.

He heard from residents, elected members, council officers and experts to understand the enormity, full impact and implications of the event, and to hear firsthand the challenges faced by the community in its recovery.

This visit, which had been planned for some time, underscored Scottish Government’s commitment to understanding the real impacts of climate change on vulnerable communities.

The council said that the conversations he had are crucial in shaping the future of the area, and Brechin as a whole, as well as the sustainability of the community which is now on the front line of climate change.

Mr Swinney said: “It is clear from meeting residents the scale and complexity of the challenge this community faces.

“I was also struck by the resilience of these residents who have endured so much, and their commitment to the long-term future of the area.

“There is an opportunity here for a wider, place-based solution for the whole of Brechin that works for the whole community. The government will continue to engage with Angus Council to ensure the best outcome for businesses and individuals in Brechin.

“We are improving resilience to flooding through our new National Flood Resilience Strategy, published in December, and have committed an additional £150 million over the course of this Parliament for flood risk management - in addition to £42 million a year provided to Local Authorities.”

Councillor Bill Duff, Angus Council leader, said. “We were delighted that the First Minister took the time to come today and see and hear for himself the huge scale of the damage causes by Storm Babet. He asked many questions which we were happy to answer, and he learnedhow the council has been engaging with the residents and with Scottish Government on solutions going forward.

“However, what was most heartening was the great empathy he showed for the community as well as recognising the enormity of the challenges we face going forward. “