Angus charities celebrating successful projects following GoFibre grants

Two Angus charities are celebrating the success of vital projects after receiving funding from Scottish independent broadband provider, GoFibre.

As part of its ongoing commitment to making a positive impact in the communities it serves, GoFibre has checked back in with the charities who both received funding through the GoFurther Fund to see the benefits the money has made.

Nearly six months on from the initial award, Kirrie Connections and North East Sensory Services have used the financial boost to deliver projects tackling key issues such as social isolation and quality of life for those living with additional support needs.

North East Sensory Services (NESS), which is dedicated to improving quality of life for those with sensory impairment, has used the funding to support five community groups in Angus, in Forfar, Brechin Kirriemuir, Arbroath and Broughty Ferry, for service users over 65.

​Kirrie Connections has used the funding to support its Pathfinder Project. (Pic: Michal Wachucik)

These groups have benefitted users by providing social interaction alongside assisted trips to museums and libraries as well as visits from guest speakers for entertainment and education.

Shelia Odgen, added value services manager, said: "Without the funding, we wouldn’t be able to run these groups. It’s often difficult to get funding for socialisation, they can get forgotten about, so we’re very grateful that GoFibre sees how important it is.”

Kirrie Connections provides support and creative activities for people living with dementia as well as their unpaid carers, and has used the donation to boost its Pathfinder Project which offers the chance for local service users to take part in creative arts. As a festive boost, GoFibre has also offered Kirrie Connections’ premises two years’ free broadband as the address is ready to connect to GoFibre’s network.

Jaqui Dillon, Kirrie Connections CEO, said: “This funding has been a welcome boost and our members get a real sense of achievement which improves their confidence. It can be hard to budget for things that are about more than keeping the doors open. We are extremely grateful to GoFibre in supporting us and believing in our community.”

Neil Conaghan, GoFibre CEO, added: “We know that charities such as North East Sensory Services and Kirrie Connections that are all about bringing people together, are the beating heart of the communities that they serve; that’s why we set up the GoFurther Fund. This is true all year round but especially at Christmas, when many people feel loneliness and isolation more sharply.

“For GoFibre, we are all about connecting communities in as many ways as possible, building long standing relationships in communities, alongside contributing much needed funding where we can.

“We are proud of the lasting impact our network makes and it’s been great to check back in with the charities to hear how the funding has helped. We’re proud to even be a small part of their journey in making a difference.”