The Traitors final took place on BBC One on January 24 - see who won

The Traitors final aired on BBC One tonight.

Before the conclusion, the show had been won equally by faithfuls and traitors.

Recap what happened in the 2025 final of The Traitors.

The Traitors has crowned its winners for 2025. The final of season three aired on BBC tonight after more than three weeks of twists and turns.

Just five players were left heading into the episode tonight (January 24) after the elimination of yet another Traitor yesterday (January 23). However the show was left on a cliff-hanger as Francesca won the ‘Seer’ power and was about to use it to reveal Charlotte’s identity.

It seemingly swung the odds very much in the favour of the faithfuls - and a new favourite to win was named after a dramatic shift in the betting market. Remind yourself of every player eliminated so far.

Who won The Traitors in 2025?

Leanne, Jake, Alexander, Charlotte and Francesca have all made The Traitors final. | BBC / Studio Lambert

The faithful scored a victory in The Traitors in 2025. After Charlotte’s identity of a Traitor was revealed to Francesca, they were able to banish her at the final roundtable despite her best efforts to evade suspicion.

Of course due to the twist, she didn’t reveal that she was a Traitor. In a further vote at the fire pit, Alexander was banished - thus missing out on the money.

In a final banishment Francesca was banished. It meant that Jake and Leanne won and split the prize pot two ways.

How did the final start?

Picking up where the last episode left off, Charlotte went to the face-to-face meeting with Francesca the ‘Seer’. Leading to Frankie discovering her identity as a Traitor - which she called a “shock to my heart”.

Charlotte declared “the game continues” and described it as a “secret meeting with no evidence”. They then had to burn the paper with Charlotte’s identity as a Traitor.

What was the final mission of 2025?

After that dramatic confrontation from the night before, the game resumed with the final breakfast. Which saw the players reflecting on their time at the Traitors Castle so far - starting with Jake and then the rest of the finalists.

Dressed all in black, the group met Claudia outside the castle - and she told them up to £30,000 could be win. The players, hanging from a helicopter, had to drop bags of money into a ring of fire.

Up to four players could volunteer - banking £2,500 for each - but one had to remain stay back to tell the players when to drop. Frankie, Alexander, Leanne and Jake volunteered - with Charlotte staying back.

Jake said he “felt like a bird in the sky”, while Leanne hammed up how much she was afraid - revealing she had been in a UN helicopter before. In the first drop, they managed to land one out of two bags and it was the same on the second go around.

Next up was Frankie and Alexander, but Frankie looked very distressed before taking off. On their first go, they both missed the ring of fire - but they had a second go and this time they managed to land one.

They landed three bags in total - and added a total of £21,000 to the prize fund.

What happened at the last roundtable?

At breakfast, Francesca stealthily revealed to the others that Charlotte was a Traitor - first making a look, then whispering Traitor into Jake’s ear. But Charlotte went on the attack straight away, trying to spin that Francesca was actually the traitor - claiming in fact that the card said she was faithful.

But it felt like the seeds of doubt against Frankie had been sown. She followed up breakfast with a tearful recounting of the ‘events’ of the night before to Leanne - that seemed to start to potentially convince her.

And Charlotte started to float the name of Alexander as Frankie’s accomplice - especially since he gave his coins to Frankie in the mission the day before, helping her win the power of the Seer.

After the mission and before the roundtable, Frankie made an emotional appeal to Leanne and told her she wanted to help her win the money. Alexander and Jake questioned Charlotte outside.

Francesca talks to Charlotte in the Traitors | Picture: BBC / Studio Lambert

Next came the roundtable itself - it started with Leanne saying “this is awful”. Frankie started and said she wouldn’t have picked Charlotte and said she was a traitor if it was a rouse.

Jake announced to the table that it was difficult because both Charlotte and Frankie were coming out with different stories. Leanne said that if she had been falsely accused of being a traitor she would go “mental” and questioned why Charlotte hadn’t been angrily pushing back on Frankie’s accusation.

Charlotte then tried to sell her theory of Frankie working with Alexander - because of the coins. Leanne then brought up Alexander questioning Frankie the night before.

In the first vote, Charlotte and Frankie voted for each other - then Jake voted for Charlotte, followed by Alexander and Leanne. Meaning Charlotte was banished.

But the game wasn’t done yet.

What happened in ‘the end game’

After the roundtable, the players had caught a Traitor - without realising it due to the rule change that means Charlotte didn’t reveal if she was faithful or traitor. And the next step in the game was the decision whether to finish the game - or continue.

But before we got to that, we had the customary final sit down with Claudia - as the four remaining players discussed what winning would mean. On a table next to them was the table of gold up for grabs.

At the fire pit, all of the group voted to banish again. They wrote on slates and Alexander was banished.

After that banishment, they once again picked a pouch and Claudia threw them in the fire. Francesca, Leanne and Jake all voted to banish again - so for the final time they voted.

Francesca voted to banish Jake, while Jake in turn voted to banish Frankie. The deciding vote came down to Leanne and she picked Francesca.

Who has won the show more - Faithfuls or Traitors?

Heading into the 2025 final, the show had been won equally by faithfuls and traitors. Back in season one, all the way back in December 2022, a group of faithfuls claimed victory after Wilf was caught at the last moment.

However in series two, Harry managed to successfully navigate his way through the series and claimed victory. Much to the shake of his close friend in the game Mollie, who was a faithful and thus missed out on the win.

It means that after two seasons the score was tied between the faithful and the traitors. But the 2025 final saw faithfuls take a lead in the overall record.

