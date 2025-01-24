The Traitors: what does the winner of BBC show get - how much prize money?
- The Traitors season three final is on BBC tonight.
- Five players are left - and a winner or winners will be crowned.
- If one Traitor remains at the end, they will win it all.
The Traitors will come to a dramatic conclusion in just a matter of hours. A new winner - or winners - will be crowned in the final of season three.
Just five players are left, including a Traitor, and the stakes have not been higher. Recap what happened in the penultimate episode - and see all of the players who have been eliminated thus far.
The time of the final has been confirmed as fans are reminded not to get caught out by the change in schedule. And if you need an extra fix of The Traitors action, BBC iPlayer will be adding episodes from the US series later today (January 24).
What does the winner of The Traitors get?
Up for grabs in tonight’s final - which airs on BBC One/ One HD - will be the prize fund money. How it is split up will depend on who wins the show.
As a reminder, if a Traitor remains at the end they take all of the prize money. If the faithfuls win, they then split the pot between themselves.
How much money is in The Traitors prize pot?
As of episode 11, the players of the BBC show have banked a total of £73,600 - out of a possible £99,950. In the final they managed to add an extra £21,000 taking the total to £94,600.
In the first season, the players won just over £100,000. While in season two, Traitor Harry banked £95,150.
Who do you think will win The Traitors tonight? Let me know your predictions by email: [email protected].
