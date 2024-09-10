Spooky tours return next month to iconic Angus castle

This year's Ghosts of ​Glamis events will feature scares and surprise aplenty for all ages. (Pic: Angus Forbes)

The spine-chilling Ghosts of Glamis event will return to the iconic Angus castle next month with even more thrills and frights in store.

Building on the success of last year’s sold-out event, this year's edition promises to be bigger and better by offering experiences to suit all ages.

Running from October 25-31, it will offer a fright fest of adventure and mayhem.

With a ghostly reputation famous across Scotland and beyond, brave visitors to the castle should prepare for jumps, scares and lots of fun as they are taken on a spooky castle tour where they will hear the stories of ghosts said to haunt the many majestic rooms.

This year’s tour will take visitors up the castle's spiral staircase and offer glimpses of areas and stories that have never featured on ghost tours before.

As visitors explore these spaces, they should keep their eyes peeled for ghosts and ghouls lurking in the shadows.

The castle is also introducing child-friendly storytelling sessions aimed at families with children under 14. These will be held on Saturday, October 26 and Sunday, October 27 between 4pm and 5pm.

Perfect for younger audiences, these 30-minute sessions will offer a gentler ghost tour of the castle, filled with enchanting tales of the castle’s mysterious past, rather than jumps and scares.

Adult only tours will also run on October 25, 26, 27, 29, 30 and 31.

Steven Cummings, the castle’s general manager, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome back Ghosts of Glamis with an extended offering this year.

"Last year’s event was a huge success, and we’ve added more frights and surprises for 2024 as well as our dedicated family storytelling sessions.

"With a history spanning over 650 years, Glamis Castle is the perfect setting for those looking to celebrate Halloween.”

Ticket are priced at £20 per adult (14+) for the adults only evening tours.

The children’s storytelling sessions are priced at £5 per child (aged between five and 13 years) and £10 per adult (14+).

Tickets are available now at glamis-castle.co.uk.