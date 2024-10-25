Ashbrook's fun day will be held at the nursery this Saturday.

Ashbrook Nursery, Garden Centre and Café in Arbroath is set to welcome families from across Angus tomorrow (Saturday) to help support local charity, The Learning Tree Partnership.

The business’s Hallowe’en Fun Day will help to raise funds for the group, which helps people with learning disabilities to gain skills and experience in customer service.

Celebrating Autumn as well as Hallowe’en, there will be a variety of activities and competitions suitable for all ages, including pumpkin carving, arts and crafts, face painting, floral arrangements, axe throwing and chainsaw carving.

There will also be a pop-up market with several local makers, a woodland wander, fairy door hunt and spooky displays.

With an apple press available for use, visitors are also encouraged to bring their surplus apples so that they can enjoy some delicious freshly squeezed apple juice.

Local primary schools have been invited to produce an Autumn Collage with visitors voting for their favourite. Ashbrook will donate a tree to the winning school.

Rowan Small, a member of the Ashbrook team has been involved in organising the event.

She said: “We’re very excited to be holding another ‘fun day’ at Ashbrook, raising money for a wonderful cause, and offering some seasonal wholesome fun for locals. We have organised similar events un the past and it is always great to see how much the families that visit enjoy themselves.”

This is the first of several events Ashbrook has lined up this Autumn and during the Christmas build-up.

The event will run from 10am-4pm on Saturday (October 26). The garden centre ande café, on Forfar Road, will remain open as normal.