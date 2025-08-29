Carnoustie garden brings a touch of the tropics to Angus

A unique Carnoustie garden will feature on BBC's next Beechgrove Garden – before opening up to the public the following day.

Something of a hidden gem, the building of a glazed extension at 28 Prosen Bank during the pandemic prompted a complete rethink by the owners as the garden ground seemed much more part of the house. They felt they needed something more architectural and sculptural, and big-leaved tropical plants seemed the right match.

Visitors will find a small collection of palms, including the spectacular Brahea armata, 'Mexican Blue Palm', Chamaerops humilis cerifera, Trachycarpus fortunei, Trachycarpus wagerianus and Chamaerops vulcano. They will also be met by a stunning circular wall with a Brazilian slate seat to keep you cosy under the tree ferns, Musa basjoo, Tetrapanax papyrifer Rex and bamboos.

The garden has elegant curves at every turn creating a botanical wonderland. A jungle curved path is surrounded by the tree ferns, Fatsia japonica and Zebra grasses. At the end there are Betula jacquemontii, Schefflera taiwaniana, tree ferns, Colocasia Pink China in a hidden sun trap patio, accessed through a moon gate.

​The garden will feature on the Beechgrove Garden on Friday.

The garden will be open on Saturday from 1pm- 5pm, advance booking is available through the SGS website and the cost is £5 for adults, children enter for free, but no dogs. Proceeds will go to Alzheimer Scotland and SGS charities. For further information, visit www.scotlandsgardens.org.