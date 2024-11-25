Early bird gets the worm! 🎧

YouTube has released its Music Recap before Spotify Wrapped arrives.

Spotify fans are still waiting on their own yearly round-up.

Apple has also opted for a twist on its Replay stats in 2024.

Spotify has been beaten to the punch as its rivals have jumped the gun and released their own annual wrap-ups. YouTube has got users talking by dropping the yearly statistics in recent days.

Fans of the streaming giant are still awaiting the release of Spotify Wrapped - and a date has yet to be publicly confirmed. I have attempted to pinpoint when it could drop based on previous years.

But Spotify has already been gazumped by rival streamers, who have dropped their annual wrap-ups. Here’s all you need to know:

Has Spotify Wrapped released yet?

Last year's Spotify Wrapped included "Me in 2023" which assigned you a listening type based on your music habits. | Spotify

The streaming giant has not released its yearly wrap-up as of November 25. But it was released in late November/ early December in previous years - so we still have plenty of time left.

Is Apple Music Replay out now?

Apple has taken an interesting approach to its Replay feature, releasing monthly recaps of stats as well as weekly playlists that update every Sunday. So the annual stats are not yet out, but you can see monthly stats throughout the year - the yearly round-up for 2023 actually arrived in January 2024.

YouTube releases Music Recap 2024

While you may be more familiar with YouTube as a video platform, it does have its own music streaming platform: YouTube Music. And it has already released its wrap-up for 2024 - all you have to do to find it is open the app and you will get a prompt to ‘Get Your Recap’.

