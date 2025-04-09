Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Adolescence has been a smash hit for Netflix around the world 📺

Adolescence has been a major smash hit for Netflix.

It has provoked national debate and topped the TV charts.

But could it return for a second season?

Adolescence is reportedly ‘in talks’ over a potential second season on Netflix. Originally billed as a limited series, it could make a surprise return in the future.

Film and TV trade insiders Deadline have reported that Brad Pitt’s Plan B, one of the production companies behind the hit show, has opened discussions to bring it back. Adolescence has become a smash hit for the streaming service - both with critics and audiences - and in the UK has sparked a national discussion.

It was announced last week that the four-part series has been made available to watch in schools, after an intervention from Prime Minister Keir Starmer. So it is little surprise that there would be a desire to bring it back for more.

Adolescence ‘in talks’ over second series

Owen Cooper plays Jamie Miller, a 13-year-old accused of murder in Adolescence | Netflix

Deadline reports that Plan B co-presidents Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner have been in discussion with director Philip Barantini about the “next iteration” of the show. Gardner told the website they are thinking about how to “widen the aperture, stay true to its DNA [and] not be repetitive” but did not give much away about what a second series of Adolescence would look like.

Speaking about Adolescence, the duo added that it showed a “seemingly small, localised, emotional story” can resonate around the world. It has become Netflix’s fourth most popular English-language release since it debuted on March 13 - and was the first streaming show to top the UK’s weekly most watched list last month.

Gardner added: “Phil’s style of doing the episodes in one take is not a gimmick. It’s very much in conversation with the subject matter.

“In early conversations with Stephen (Graham) and Jack (Thorne), they were talking about how it’s too easy to look away. You can look away from the school, you can look away from the police station, you can look away from the counseling, you can look away from the family.

“In that kind of prismatic way of viewing, you can duck the issue. So our theory was, what would happen if you couldn’t look away? And will that make the subject embed in you in a different way? That was a thrilling thing.”

