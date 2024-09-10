Footage shows the moment ‘world’s strangest-looking plane’ which resembles Beluga whale lands at UK airport
Video shows the moment an aircraft which has been referred to as the ‘world’s strangest-looking plane’ landed at Heathrow airport.
The Airbus Beluga, which gets its name from the species of whale it resembles, touched down on the tarmac at 11:04 am on September 9.
The footage was captured by Flight Focus 365.
The whale-shaped plane has reportedly been dispatched from Toulouse in France to deliver spare parts needed to repair a damaged British Airways plane.
The Airbus Beluga left Heathrow in the evening to return to Toulouse.
Earlier this year, a Virgin Boeing 787-9 plane was being towed to a different part of the airfield when it collided with a stationary British Airways plane. The British Airways aircraft was damaged and has been stuck at Heathrow ever since, however - thanks to Airbus Beluga’s delivery - the plane should be able to be repaired soon.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.