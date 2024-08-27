This video More videos

Watch the moment 102-year-old Manette Baillie became the oldest skydiver in Britain as she jumped out of a plane at 7,000ft - in celebration of her birthday and to raise money for charity.

Fantastic video shows the moment a 102-year-old woman jumped out of a plane at 7,000ft (2,133m) - becoming the oldest skydiver in Britain.

Manette Baillie took part in the tandem skydive on August 25 at Beccles Airfield in Suffolk in her first ever parachute jump to celebrate her birthday.

Manette said she was 'breathless' after the jump which she completed in aid of good causes such as the East Anglian Air Ambulance, Motor Neurone Disease Association and Benhall Village Hall.

Manette Baillie who did a tandem skydive at the age of 102. | UK Parachuting & Goldster / SWNS

Manette served in the Women's Royal Naval Service (WRENS) during WWII and has always had a thirst for adventure. She celebrated her 100th birthday at Silverstone behind the wheel of a Ferrari speeding over 130mph - and still drives her own car. Manette said her secret to living a long and fulfilling life is "community, friends and being among people".

A celebration party will be held at her beloved Benhall and Sternfield Ex Servicemen’s Village Social Club - which was originally built for ex-servicemen returning from the war.

Manette, from Benhall in Suffolk, told BBC Radio 4: "It was a bit scary. I must admit I shut my eyes very firmly.

“I just want other people who are getting towards 80 and 90 not to give up anything. Just keep going. I've been so lucky to be fit and well I've got to do something with it, that's really the back of it. I can't just waste it.