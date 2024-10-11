Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Welcome to Britain's most haunted cinema - which is 'stalked by a ghost that walks through walls' and throws things at customers.

Take a look inside this cinema, which staff are convinced is haunted after a series of alleged paranormal occurrences. Video (click to play above) shows what it’s like inside the Moray Playhouse Cinema, where a ‘shadowy figure’ has allegedly been seen walking through walls and the toilet door.

General manager Steven Bieszke and his employees allegedly having multiple paranormal encounters in the past few years, including items flying through the air and disembodied voices whispering in the dark. A second spook is said to be dressed in the period clothes of a fishwife.

Highland News & Media / SWNS

"We have had some spooky goings on in the cinema in the past few years," said manager Steven. “Our most recent event involved the kiosk. To my surprise, we had three piles of hot cup lids kindly remove themselves from the counter, where they are stored, and landed down in front of the microwave.

"I was in the building myself – nobody else was here at all. I heard the noise and came through, and immediately saw what it was. Those cup lids that were on the floor do not get stored anywhere near there. Sadly, nothing was picked up on CCTV cameras as it doesn’t cover that area. That was probably two months ago.”

Staff at Moray Playhouse are convinced the movie theatre is haunted after a series of paranormal occurrences. Pictured: General manager, Steven Bieszke. | Highland News & Media / SWNS

He tells of more haunted goings-on in the video - including when ‘a shadowy figure came through the toilet door – actually through the door, the door didn’t move’.

But the manager is not alone in his freaky experiences. He added: "Workmen in the building have also heard noises, especially when cinema 3 was getting built. A lot of stuff tends to happen when there are big changes.''

But although these mysterious events have caused goosebumps, they’ve thankfully not caused any greater alarm. Steven said: "I’ve never once felt threatened. It’s almost as though we’re a part of a family.”