Carnoustie hosting new landmark tournament

Carnoustie Golf Links will hosts its landmark new tournament, The Ladies Northern Open 54-Hole Championship, this weekend.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This marks the venue’s first-ever inclusion on the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) calendar.

The event aims to strengthen the Scottish women’s golfing calendar and provide a platform for elite amateur golfers to compete at one of the world’s most iconic venues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taking place on Saturday and Sunday, the inaugural event will be contested on both The Carnoustie Buddon Course and the world-renowned Carnoustie Championship Course.

​The Ladies Northern Open 54-Hole Championship is a new addition to the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) calendar (pic: Carnoustie Golf Links)

The tournament is set to attract top-level talent from across Scotland and the UK, offering a rare opportunity to compete at one of the game’s most iconic venues.

PGA head professional Keir McNicoll said: “We are thrilled to launch this new event, which has been several years in the making.

"Thanks to the support of Clare Queen and Toni Ffinch at Scottish Golf, we’ve secured a valued place in the calendar and are proud to offer a competitive platform for the best women amateur golfers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At Carnoustie, we’re passionate about growing the game at every level, and we hope this WAGR event will inspire other top venues and help nurture the next generation of talent.”

Prior to the event Carnoustie Golf Links is hosting the return of its golf course BioBlitz this week.

Taking place today (Thursday) and tomorrow this is a two-day celebration of the local wildlife that can be found in Angus.

Attendees can explore the course, take part in expert-led walks and talks, and help record the biodiversity of this unique golfing landscape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From early morning bird song to late-night bat calls, moth traps to pond dips, Carnoustie’s 2025 BioBlitz offers hands-on activities and guided walks for everyone – whether you're a budding naturalist or just curious about the wildlife around you.

Highlights of the free-to-attend, family-friendly event include – Dolphin Watch, Walk on the Wild Side with an ecologist, Night Calls: Bats & Amphibians After Dark, Birdsong Breakfast Stroll, Dragonfly Discovery and more!

For updates and the full event schedule visit www.facebook.com/CarnoustieGolfLinksCommunity/