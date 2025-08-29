Wighton is forced to retire at 28

Montrose striker Craig Wighton has been forced to retire from the game at the age of 28.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Hearts and Dundee forward, who also had loan spells with Brechin City and Arbroath, has suffered persistent knee problem after suffering an ACL injury in 2017.

Wighton hoped that going part-time at Links Parks, having been on loan there last season from Dunfermline Athletic, might extended his career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, just weeks after joining Montrose on a permanent basis the ex-Scotland under-21 international has decided to hang up his boots.

Montrose striker makes a break down the wing against kelty on Saturday. (Pic: phoenix photography)

He found that even on a limited schedule his body was continuing to struggle with the demands of training and playing, resulting in his love of the game waning.

Wighton said: “I want to thank Montrose for the short time I’ve been here, I’ve really enjoyed the changing room and appreciate how nice everyone connected to the club has been.

“This is a decision I feel like I’ve had to make as I can’t cope with the physical demands on my body any more and I can’t perform the way I want to and know that I can.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I also want to thank the manager for understanding and for how well he took the news when I had the conversation - that meant a lot to me.

“I wish Montrose nothing but the best, I’ll be supporting the boys and have no doubt they’ll have a successful season as they are a great group of players and guys!”

Montrose boss Stewart Petrie added: “We are all obviously shocked and saddened by this news.

"Since he walked in the door in January, Craig has been the model professional with a great attitude, and super personality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At such a young age he had achieved so much in the game, but he was clearly dealing with a lot of pain too on a weekly basis.

"As an ex-player, I appreciate how hard a decision this has been, but health and family comes first.

"Being recently married Craig has a new chapter in his life to focus on, and we wish him and the family all the very best for the future.”

Montrose lost 2-0 at home to Inverness Caledonian Thistle on Saturday, and are still looking their first win in League One this season as they host Peterhead on Saturday.