High-scoring City top the league table​

​Brechin City lead the way on goal difference at the top of the Highland League after adding another eight goals to their tally in their last two games.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having opened their league account with a 4-0 opening day win over Lossiemouth, City travelled to Keith last Wednesday night and recorded a fine 5-0 victory.

That was followed up with a 3-0 win over Strathspey Thistle at Glebe Park on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mitch Taylor netted the opener in the victory over Keith 10 minutes before the interval, firing a fine strike from 20 yards out into the corner of the net.

Brechin City’s Paul Watson and Cillian Sheridan celebrate their goals against Strathspey Thistle on Saturday. (Pics: Graeme Youngson)​

Spencer Moreland made it two just three minutes later when he was first to react to a rebound to turn the ball into the net.

It was 3-0 shortly after the break when Moreland’s clever back-heel flick left Fraser MacLeod with an easy tap-in from close range.

Mitchell Findlay added the final two goals, firing home from the edge of the box in the 79th minute, and completing the night’s scoring in the final minute with another strike from 18 yards out which found the net with the aid of a deflection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On to Saturday, and Brechin took just three minutes to break the deadlock against Strathspey.

A long throw caused all sorts of problems for the visiting defence and Paul Watson was on hand to turn the ball home from close range.

The second goal came just after the half hour mark when Mitch Taylor was brought down in the box, and Grady McGrath stepped up to convert the penalty kick.

A couple of minutes before the break, Taylor set up Cillian Sheridan who had the easy task of scoring from close range.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brechin will aim to maintain their 100 per cent record in the league when they travel to Rothes this Saturday (August 9).

They then face another away trip, this time to Banks O' Dee, on Wednesday, August 13, before returning to Glebe Park for the much-anticipated visit of Highland League champions Buckie Thistle on Saturday, August 16.

​