Brechin hit eight goals to stay top

​Brechin City maintained their hold of top spot in the Highland League after thumping eight goals past Rothes on Saturday.

​Ahead of this Saturday’s clash between the top two – with both Brechin and Buckie Thistle having won their first four games – City led the way going into the midweek fixtures by virtue of their superior goal difference.

And their 8-1 victory at Rothes emphasised the Glebe Park side’s determination to be as ruthless as possible in front of goal.

Perhaps the biggest surprise on Saturday was that it took until the 24th minute for Brechin to open the scoring – and the goal came from the penalty spot.

Brechin City player celebrate after the seventh of their eight goals against Rothes. (Pic: Graeme Youngson)

Mitch Taylor went down in a challenge with the goalkeeper and after the referee pointed to the spot, up stepped Grady McGrath to fire the ball into the corner of the net.

Taylor was involved in the second goal four minutes later when his low cross into the box was turned into his own net by the unfortunate Taylor Thain.

However, Brechin then found themselves on the back foot as Daniel Fraser firstly cracked a fine effort off the City crossbar, before Thomas Brady found the back of the City net in 31 minutes after latching on to a pass through the defence.

Normal service was restored when Mitchell Findlay picked out Taylor, and he made no mistake, picking his spot and firing home City’s third at the near post.

It was four just before half time when Findlay fired home on the volley after a cross was headed back across goal by Cillian Sheridan.

Into the second half, and the goals kept coming.

In 51 minutes, Brad McKay headed home from a corner, and just over a minute later Sheridan also scored with a header from a corner.

McGrath netted his second of the afternoon, and City’s seventh goal, when he broke past a couple of defenders into the Rothes box and fired a shot in off the post.

And he completed his hat-trick – and the scoring for the day – when he fired home an excellent free kick from 20 yards out.

Last night (Wednesday) Brechin were at Banks o’ Dee, aiming to maintain their 100 per cent start to the league campaign ahead of Saturday’s big clash with Buckie Thistle at Glebe Park.