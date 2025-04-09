A limited-time deal on Amazon saves 35% on this clever piece of furniture | Amazon

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

It's a three-in-one living room centre-piece with hidden storage, available in five colours, and the price is quite remarkable

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Walk into a room and see this coffee table and it'll look like any other normal piece of furniture - but it has quite the party trick.

With one smooth, swift action, its polished wooden top lifts up on cantilevered hinges and becomes a desk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And beneath that workspace surface is a storage area in which you can hide all the items that would usually clutter up a coffee tabletop. Magazines, remote controls, tissues, even coasters and coffee cups. It's a minimalist's dream.

Folded away, it just looks like any other coffee table | Amazon

It's made by a company called Yaheetech, and out of 6,785 reviews on Amazon it has a 4.6-star rating.

And the best bit? It's on offer at the moment, there's a 35% saving. So while it would usually cost you £89.99, you can get it for £58.49.

That is, you can get it for such a low price, as long as you're not fussy about the colour. Because that's for the Rustic Brown version.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There's loads of hidden storage space | Amazon

The other four colour options are also discounted, some quite heavily, but you might need to look out for voucher boxes with a few of them, so shop carefully.

You'll also need to bear in mind this is a self-assembly item, but Yaheetech promises it comes with everything you need to set it up - and there's no next-day delivery option either.

This is a limited-time deal, so we don't know how long it will last, but what a great opportunity to smarten up your lounge in style.