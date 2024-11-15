Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The latest Omaze draw is one of the biggest prizes yet - a picturesque sanctuary in the Lake District

Short of a Euromillions jackpot, prizes don't come much bigger than this. Imagine your own property on the shores of Coniston Water, extensive wooded grounds with your own jetty, views across the lake, and even a spa.

Situated close to Grizedale Forest, the four-bedroomed, fully-furnished house is clad in oak and slate and features a state-of-the-art kitchen, a separate outdoor kitchen, a gym and a hot tub.

All principle rooms have views over Coniston | Omaze

Huge windows look out across the water, and the large garden has a cosy summer house hidden away for peaceful moments.

The spa offers a wood-lined sauna and treatment room, with a Himalayan salt wall, and views out to the natural landscape, while the gym opens out to the outdoor hot tub for the ultimate post-workout recovery.

Imagine hosting a party in the outdoor kitchen... | Omaze

The house has been valued at £4 million, and Omaze will give the lucky winner £250,000 in cash to help them settle in.

The stamp duty and conveyancing will all be paid, and the winner will have the chance to either keep the house, sell it and become an instant multi-millionaire, or to rent it out for an expected income of up to £5,000 per month.

The spa features a sauna and treatment room, and it adjoins the gym, which opens out on to a hot tub | Omaze

To be in with a chance of winning the house, you need to visit the Omaze website and purchase some entries into the Omaze draw, which this time supports the Age UK charity.

The price of 15 entries is just £10, and you can buy more entries if you would like to. There is also the opportunity for a free postal entry. To find out more, click here.

The entries close on Boxing day, and the winners will be announced shortly afterwards.