Ninja Black Friday deals: We pick out the best discounts online today

The deals we’ve all been waiting for have finally landed - and they’re better than we were hoping for

Black Friday doesn't actually happen until November 29, but that hasn't stopped some of the biggest brands out there jumping on the bandwagon and announcing early deals.

And among those is Ninja, the brand with a household name that stands for quality, style and innovation.

Some of the highlights we've spotted include the popular Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Air Fryer AF400UK, which has dual drawers, a 9.5-litre capacity, and is claimed to make the crispiest fries in the industry.

Save £60 on the Foodi Max Dual Zone air fryer | Ninja

It usually costs £229.99, but Ninja has knocked off £60 off, so it's now available for just £169.99.

One of the biggest discounts, however, is reserved for the Foodi 9-in-1 Multi-Cooker, which has a £90 price drop, down to just £139.99.

Deals at a glance: The biggest savings on the Ninja website today Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 Multi-Cooker: Was £229.99, now £139.99 - see the deal here Ninja Detect Power Blender & Processor Pro: Was £229.99, now £179.99 - see the deal here Ninja Woodfire Pro electric grill bundle: Was £574.99, now £499 - see the deal here Ninja Extended Life Ceramic Cookware Bundle - 7 Piece Set: Was £329.97, now £229.99 - see the deal here

It might not feel like the best time of year for barbecues, but the Woodfire Pro electric grill, with the stand and cover included, is now just £499 - it's usually priced at £574.99.

And kitchenware is likely to be a big seller this Black Friday season, including this heavily discounted ceramic cookware bundle, down to £229.99 from its original price of £329.97.

We will be updating this page regularly as new deals arise, or if we spot deals from other retailers, so keep checking in.