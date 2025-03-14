Celebrate your loved one with GUESTPIX – The thoughtful way to cherish memories | GUESTPIX

Keep memories safe forever with GUESTPIX Digital Memorials - secure, private, and easy photo sharing for loved ones.

We all have so many photos on our phones but it's not the best place to keep them especially if they preserve a memory of people we have loved and lost. What if your phone was stolen or the backup system didn't save all your pictures ? All those photos would be gone forever.

Some people turn to social media to store and share photos, but privacy concerns, compression that reduces image quality, and the risk of accounts being hacked or deleted make it far from ideal. And while printing photos is a wonderful way to display memories, physical copies can fade, get lost, or be difficult to share with family and friends.

That’s where GUESTPIX Digital Memorials comes in—offering a secure, private, and effortless way to collect and share cherished memories in one place, forever.

Losing someone is never easy, and finding a meaningful way to honour their memory can feel overwhelming. GUESTPIX Digital Memorials provide a beautiful and lasting tribute where family and friends can gather photos, videos, and heartfelt messages, creating a shared space to remember and celebrate a loved one’s life.

How does GUESTPIX work?

Set up a memorial gallery in minutes – Easily create a private space for memories. Share a private link or QR code – Invite family and friends to contribute their own treasured photos, videos, and messages. Preserve every memory in full quality – Unlike social media, GUESTPIX keeps your images and videos in high resolution. Create a beautiful tribute – Use the slideshow feature at a service or gathering to celebrate a loved one’s life.

GUESTPIX Digital Memorials is an easy way to create personal and lasting tributes with memories that will last forever thanks to their new digital memorials platform. GUESTPIX also caters for more events including weddings, Christmas, parties and more. The perfect place to keep all your special memories.

