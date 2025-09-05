EuroMillions results tonight – winning numbers and what to do if you didn’t win

Your millionaire moment starts here – join the Wowcher Euromillions syndicate and dream big tonight. | Canva

The EuroMillions results are in for tonight’s £201m draw. Here’s what the odds really look like – and how to boost your chances for the next game.

The EuroMillions draw has taken place tonight, with millions across the UK eagerly checking their tickets against the winning numbers. For most, it will be the familiar feeling of seeing their picks fall short.

The odds of scooping the jackpot are long – around one in 139 million – so it’s no surprise that only a tiny handful of players ever hit all five main numbers and both Lucky Stars. That’s why the prize ladder exists, with smaller wins paid out to thousands of players every week.

Every UK ticket also comes with entry into the Millionaire Maker raffle, which guarantees at least one new millionaire in Britain with every draw. Even if your numbers miss out, it’s worth checking the code on your ticket because many players forget about this separate prize.

If your ticket hasn’t delivered this time, there are still ways to make your entries go further in the next draw. One option is syndicate play, where hundreds of lines are pooled together and any prizes shared between the group.

EuroMillions number trends 📊 These numbers stand out in EuroMillions history — but remember, every draw is random and no pattern guarantees a win. 🔢 Most common main numbers: 23, 44, 50, 19, 4 ⭐ Most common Lucky Stars: 2, 3 ⏳ Most overdue main numbers: 11, 31, 10, 14, 20 🌙 Most overdue Lucky Stars: 7, 1

So if tonight wasn’t your night, the numbers keep coming. Friday’s record-breaking jackpot may have slipped by, but the next draw is only days away – and more tickets mean more chances to land a prize.

