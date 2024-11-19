Cheapest supercar driving experiences: Black Friday prices start at £15

Supercar experience days can be much cheaper than you'd expect - thanks to Black Friday bargains out now | Red Letter Days

Motoring journalist Gareth Butterfield seeks out some Black Friday bargains that are the perfect Christmas present for the petrolhead in your life

Unless you happen to be a professional footballer or an international movie star, it's quite likely that the only chance you'll get to drive a supercar is by signing up for a driving experience event.

Companies offer these packages, usually for at least around £50, offering a short drive in a seriously expensive car, all in the confines of a closed circuit or on an airfield.

You're accompanied by a professional instructor, who often takes you for a thrilling lap during your experience, and you'll get a handful of laps behind the wheel of your dream car.

The experiences are perfect gifts for petrolheads, but they can run into hundreds of pounds. It's a good job Black Friday season is here, then.

Because we've trawled the internet to find the cheapest way to get behind the wheel, and we've found prices as low as £15.

Here are some of the best experiences we've found for less than £50.

1. Three lap drifting passenger ride

Was: £35, now: £15 - from Red Letter Days

Drifting experience | Red Letter Days

This one is only a passenger ride, you won't get to have a go yourself, but for the price of a cooked breakfast, you could be treated to one of the most thrilling experiences you can have in a car.

Let an expert show you what it feels like to speed along sideways in a specially modified drift car for three intense laps, exciting your senses as you dive in and out of oversteer.

Perhaps treat yourself to that cooked breakfast after the ride, rather than before. Unless you have a particularly strong stomach.

2. Classic Car Driving Experience

The Classic Car Driving Experience | Buyagift

A saving of 74% off this superb experience that gives you a choice of some of the most iconic cars ever to have hit the road. The options include a Shelby Cobra, an Aston Martin DB5, a Jaguar E-Type, a Ford GT40, a Mustang 350, a Mini Cooper, or a MK1 Escort.

Not only is this one of the cheapest experiences in which you actually drive the car, it gives you three miles to experience what your chosen chariot has to offer. It's superb value for money.

3. Driving Legends Experience with High-Speed Passenger Ride

Driving Legends Experience | Buyagift

If you like your cars a bit more modern, and your knuckles a bit more white, then for just £5 more than the classic car experience, you can choose from 60 cars, including some of the fastest cars on the road, and spend three miles taking them by the scruff of the neck with this experience.

There are plenty of UK locations to choose from, and the added bonus with this experience is you'll round off your perfect day with a thrill ride in a saloon sports car driven by the Green Stig.

4. Supercar Rush

Was: £69, now: £49 - from Find Me A Gift

Supercar Rush | Find Me A Gift

Turning the exotica up a notch, this £49 package appears to have an even tastier selection of cars to choose from. You only get to drive one car, but you do get a thrill lap afterwards.

The cars include Ferraris, Lamborghinis, Aston Martins, and Bentleys and there are lots of locations to choose from.

Find Me A Gift says you get "two to three laps" behind the wheel, plus your lap being driven by an instructor.

5. Five-Lap Secret Supercar Forza

Priced at £19 - from Find Me A Gift

Secret Supercar Forza | Find Me A Gift

This one looks like great value for money, but there's a catch. You don't get to choose the car you're going to drive.

Find Me A Gift bills it as a surprise, saying: "Your experience will remain a complete surprise until the very moment our team takes you out to meet your supercar."

There is, however, an exciting range of cars, including an Ariel Atom, a Dodge Viper, a Tesla P90d, and Lamborghinis, Ferraris and Porsches.

You also only get one lap behind the wheel, but you’ll get four slower sighting laps driven by an instructor, and then a high-speed passenger lap.

6. Police Interceptor Driving Experience

Was: £109, now: £25 - from Red Letter Days

Police Interceptor Driving Experience | Red Letter Days

This looks like a lot of fun, and it's a huge saving of 77%. You'll be driving a police interceptor car complete with lights and a push bar.

You get three driving laps with this experience, so it really is great value, but there's no mention of a passenger lap.

There are lots of locations to choose from, though.

7. 20-minute Truck Driving Thrill

Was: £149, now: £49.99 - from Red Letter Days

Truck Driving Thrill | Red Letter Days

If supercars are a bit too compact for you, then why not drive the transporter they arrive in instead?

This experience has a huge saving for Black Friday, and it could suit anyone who's fancied a go in an artic.

After an in-cab briefing, you're given an impressive 20 minutes to get a feel of the truck, and its controls, all in the safety of a closed environment.