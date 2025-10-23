Jamie Saunders had a rotten day turned around in spectacular style thanks to his spot the ball skills | BOTB

When Jamie Saunders woke up to a puncture, he feared the worst — until a £30,000 dream car pulled up outside his Essex home

A builder had convinced himself he was in for a bad day when he woke up to find his car had a puncture - but a dramatic stroke of luck was right around the corner.

Jamie Saunders, who lives with his mother in Essex, was busy organising a replacement tyre for his Ford Focus so he could get to work when he answered a knock on the door.

It was Christian Williams, a presenter for BOTB, a company that gives away dream cars every week. And Jamie instantly figured out what was about to happen.

Presenter Christian Williams drove an E46 M3 to Jamie's house in Essex to surprise him | BOTB

The seasoned BOTB player had entered a Spot the Ball competition on BOTB's website, in a bid to win a £30,000 BMW M3, an early 2000s sports car quickly becoming a valuable classic.

And as soon as Jamie recognised Christian from the BOTB Youtube videos he shouted: "Oh, wow, Christian. I've been waiting for you, mate".

As soon as he saw the bright orange BMW parked a little way down his street, Jamie was in a state of shock. He said: "I don't know whether to be sick, pass out, or what.

Jamie's prize gives him £30,000 to spend on any E46 M3 he fancies | BOTB

"I'm working on a building site at the minute, and that's how I got a puncture. I got one two weeks ago, I fixed that, and now the other side's gone. So it's been a bad couple of weeks.

Every BOTB winner is offered the dream car prize, or a cash alternative. And Jamie admitted he had a tough decision on his hands.

"I'm at my mum's house at the minute", he told Christian. "So the money will really help. I've got a tough decision to make."

To secure the prize, players have to guess the location of the ball to the nearest pixel | BOTB

