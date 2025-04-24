Research of 2,000 females found 79 per cent like to make sure they are adequately prepared before the deed | SWNS

A third of women shy away from sex – if they have hairy legs.

Research of 2,000 females found 79 per cent like to make sure they are ‘adequately prepared’ before getting in between the sheets.

With 53 per cent likely to avoid having intercourse if they weren’t feeling their best.

Aside from hairy legs, 51 per cent would put off doing it if they haven’t showered, 48 per cent say the same about unbrushed teeth, and 26 per cent would say no if they had fuzzy armpits.

It emerged 32 per cent have to groom before having sex, with the average women spending a total of 17 minutes doing this.

The study, commissioned by Philips Lumea, also found 87 per cent claim being properly prepared before getting intimate improves their confidence sexually.

A spokesperson for the brand said: “Small steps in self-care can have a big impact for women on body confidence and intimacy.

“Although the other person might not be bothered and intimacy rituals vary from person to person making sure feeling and looking your best during the most intimate of times can be a big deal.

“We’ve been surprised by the results to see so many would avoid intimacy if they didn’t consider themselves to be properly groomed.”

They feel sexier for it | Shutterstock

Prioritising what needs to be done to feel your best

The research also found 53 per cent need to groom before getting intimate with someone because they feel sexier for it.

A further 53 per cent feel better about their body, and 38 per cent claim they become more relaxed.

Tidying the bikini line, putting on some nice underwear, and spraying perfume are among the things women like to do before they have sex.

With 85 per cent claiming they are ‘more themselves’ once they have groomed, according to the OnePoll.com data.

It also emerged 46 per cent have an increased self-esteem, and 38 per cent reckon it shows they care for themselves and their partner.

However, 35 per cent say the thought of a lengthy grooming routine puts them off having sex completely.

With 18 per cent turning down the opportunity to get freaky with their partner fortnightly or more when feeling unkempt.

Despite this, 32 per cent wouldn’t be bothered if their partner wasn’t properly kept for a sexual encounter.

The spokesperson for Philips Lumea added: “There’s no denying the freshly groomed feeling can boost our confidence levels.

“However, we appreciate the whole process can take quite some time and can therefore be a turn off when wanting to get intimate with someone between the sheets.

“It’s all about prioritising what you personally feel needs to be done to feel your best, whether you choose to remove your hair, and finding the quickest ways to do it.”