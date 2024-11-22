Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Meteorologist Aidan McGivern delivers this weekend’s weather forecast, with an amber warning for snow and ice issued for certain areas - where 20cm of snow is possible and power cuts are likely.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cold weather will continue into the weekend (November 23 and November 24) as Storm Bert reaches the UK.

The Met Office has issued a number of severe weather warnings for snow, ice, wind and rain for the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tomorrow (November 23), in Northern Ireland, a yellow warning for snow and ice is in place, and a yellow warning for wind has been issued for London, South East England and South West England. The East Midlands, North East England, North West England, the West Midlands and Yorkshire and Humber have a yellow warning for rain and snow. Wales also has a yellow warning for rain.

The areas in Scotland which are likely to see the worst of the cold weather are Central, Tayside and Fife, Grampian, Highlands and Eilean Siar and Strathclyde - for where an amber warning for snow and ice has been issued.

Police Scotland has advised people not to travel in areas north of the Central Belt on Saturday. | Met Office

On Sunday (November 24), there’s a yellow warning for rain and snow in place for Scotland, the East Midlands, North East England, North West England, West Midlands and Yorkshire and Humber. A yellow warning for rain covers London and south East England, South West England and the West Midlands and a yellow warning for wind is in place for London and South East England and South West England.

Dan Holley, Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, said: “Storm Bert marks a shift to much milder air and wintry hazards will gradually diminish through the weekend, but heavy snowfall is expected across parts of northern England and Scotland for a time on Saturday, especially over higher ground, and warnings are in place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Heavy rain through Saturday and Sunday, especially in southern and western parts of the UK, will also bring impacts for some with a number of warnings in place. We expect 50-75 mm of rainfall quite widely within the warning areas, but in excess of 100 mm is possible over high ground in parts of Wales and southwest England.

“In addition, rapid melting of lying snow over the weekend and periods of strong winds are likely to exacerbate impacts and bring the potential for travel disruption, as well as flooding for some.”

Alice Simpson, RAC Breakdown spokesperson, said: “Drivers should ensure their tyres have plenty of tread and are inflated to the correct pressure to give them the best possible grip on the road. It’s best to stick to major roads, rather than rural areas where surfaces may not be gritted, reduce speeds and leave plenty of space behind the vehicle in front to ensure you have more time to stop. Everyone should travel prepared in case they find themselves broken down at the side of the road: a blanket, warm waterproof coat and gloves, sturdy footwear and a charging cable and mobile power bank are all essentials.”