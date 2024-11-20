Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

With temperatures having plummeted, bringing snowy and icy weather across the UK, it’s important to keep your dog warm during their walk

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Parts of the country woke up on Tuesday morning (November 19) to find snow and ice after temperatures fell overnight. The Met Office previously issued weather warnings for the wintery weather, with further warnings posted by the weather service into this week.

With temperatures falling, it’s important to keep your dog warm during the wintery weather and when you take them out for their daily walk. So how do you know when it’s too cold to walk your dog and how can you keep them warm? Here’s everything you need to know.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When is it too cold to walk your dog?

With the UK in the grips of a cold snap many dog walkers are wondering when is it too cold to take their pets out for a walk. It can be a difficult decision when temperatures are low. Common sense must be taken into account when deciding whether or not to take your dog out for a walk in the cold and for how long you can expose them to the elements, while considering the benefits of exercise.

When is it too cold to walk your dog? (Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Pets At Home, explain that no two dogs are the same, and factors including health, age and breed can all play a part in whether it is safe to walk your dog in low temperatures. They advise that smaller dog breeds and dogs with short hair are at more risk of frostbite and hypothermia. They recommend that if it's frosty outside or there is snow on the ground to take a cautious approach and only go for short walks.

Academics from Tufts University, in Massachusetts, America, say any temperature between -1C and 4C could be “potentially unsafe” for small and medium sized dogs. Whilst for large dogs this is between -6C and 1C. They also advised that potentially dangerous temperatures are -4C for small dogs and between -4C to -9C for medium dogs, with them advising pet owners to not let their animals be exposed to such low temperatures for a prolonged period of time.

When is it too cold for a dog to sleep outside?

According to the RSPCA dogs should not be kept in temperatures below 10C, it’s vital that during cold weather if you keep your dog outside of your home that they are kept warm and not exposed to the elements. They also “advise monitoring the temperature daily”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What advice is there for walking your dog in low temperatures?

There are lots of things you can do to keep your dog warm this winter. The Dogs Trust have put together eight top tips for keeping our four-legged-friends safe and warm when the temperatures start to drop. They are:

If it’s snowing, keep your dog on a lead

Make sure your dog is wearing a collar and an ID tag and is microchipped

Wipe your dog’s legs, feet and stomach after walkies

Never leave your dog in the car

Don’t let your dog walk on frozen ponds

Keep antifreeze away from your pet

Make sure that both you and your dog are dressed appropriately for the weather

Regularly check your dog’s leads, collars and harnesses

A dog, called Felicity is sheltered from the snow under an umbrella at Crufts 2023 (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

How can you keep your dog warm?

It’s important to keep your dog warm during unseasonably cold weather. Depending on the breed, some might have thick furry coats, so hold off on having these cut and let their fur grow out during the winter months.

If you have a short-haired dog you can help they stay warm by buying them a coat to wear in colder weather, this would need to be introduced gradually so your dog can get used to the coat and feel comfortable in it. If you plan to walk your dog at night it’s a good idea to invest in a reflective coat, along with a flashing collar or light attachment that will help both you and your dog stay visible on dark wintery nights.

Blue Cross recommend getting winter boots for your dog if they lift their feet, whine or stop walking because their paws are too cold. Booties can protect your dogs paws, but they will take some getting used to. Introduce your dog to them gradually in the house or on short walks. The advise to look for winter boots that have a good sole and velcro straps, if you dog does not like wearing them it’s important you don’t force them.