Work due to start on next stage of continuing A90 resurfacing project

The work will affect a 1400m stretch of the northbound carriageway between the B966 and 260 metres south of the Inchbare Junction.

Work is due to start tomorrow (Thursday) on a £596,000 project to improve the surface of the A90 dual carriageway north of Brechin.

Undertaken by Transport Scotland’s contractor Amey, the scheme is due to last until next Wednesday (February 26).

To ensure the safety of roadworkers and motorists the essential maintenance will be carried out under a contraflow between 7.30pm on Friday, February 21 and 6.30am on Tuesday, February 25.

Lane closures will be in place from 7.30pm on Thursday to 7.30pm the following day to set up the traffic management.

There will be further lane closures between 6.30am on Tuesday, February 25 and 6.30am on February 26 to stand down the contraflow.

Traffic wishing to exit the northbound A90 at Keithock can continue to Stracathro and turn to join the A90 southbound, where they can exit the A90 at the off slip for the B966. Traffic for the Inchbare Junction will also follow this diversion.

Traffic wishing to join the northbound A90 at Keithock can take the southbound carriageway to turn at the A935 St. Ann’s Junction.

A spokesperson for Amey said: “The improvements will benefit more than 9,500 vehicles who use this route each day, creating a smoother ride for motorists and reducing the need for ongoing maintenance.

“All schemes are weather dependent and may be cancelled or rescheduled if weather conditions are not favourable.”

A free Road Work Alerts service is available from the Amey website. An email address is all that is required to sign up.

To report a problem on the network visit https://netrunkroads.scot/report-a-problem/ and real-time journey information can be obtained by visiting www.trafficscotland.org or via X: @TrafficScotland.