Holyrood Notes - Serving Angus South has been an honour and a privilege

Serving the people of Angus South has been the greatest privilege of my life, writes Graeme Dey MSP.

For the past 14 years, it has been my honour to represent this constituency in the Scottish Parliament and to work alongside so many dedicated individuals, striving to make a meaningful difference in our community.

When first elected in 2011, I could scarcely have imagined the journey ahead and the incredible people I would have the pleasure of meeting.

Having had the opportunity to serve as a Government Minister under three different First Ministers is something for which I will always be profoundly grateful.

Although this responsibility brought challenges, it has also been deeply rewarding, continuously reminding me why I entered public service - to give my best for this community and to advocate for the issues that truly matter to those who live here.

After careful consideration, I have decided not to seek nomination as a candidate in 2026.

By the next election, I will have dedicated 15 years to this role, and reflecting on the commitment required for another term which would have taken me beyond my 68th birthday, I believe now is the appropriate time to step back.

However, my work is far from finished.

Over the next 14 months, I remain fully committed to my responsibilities, ensuring that the needs of Angus South continue to be heard and addressed.

While my time in elected office will conclude, my dedication to the causes I believe in and my involvement in this community will certainly continue.

Change is rarely easy, but it is essential. A new representative will bring fresh ideas, renewed energy, and different perspectives, all of which can be good things.

Politics must evolve, reflecting the evolving needs of constituents today and in the future. Politics is ultimately about people, and it has been my sincere privilege to serve the people of Angus South.

Thank you for your trust, support, and the countless conversations that have shaped my time as your MSP.

There is much still to achieve, and I look forward to working tirelessly in the time remaining.