Fire station's downgrading or closure to be fought 'tooth and nail'

Broughty Ferry Councillor Craig Duncan has today hit out at Scottish Fire & Rescue Service proposals which could see Balmossie Fire Station either downgraded or closed.

In an e-mail from Bryan Todd, SFRS area commander, to Mr Duncan, two possibilities were put forward.

These are: “Change Balmossie from a 2 Pump WT + OC Station to a 1 Pump OC Station or Close Balmossie 2 Pump WT + OC Station”

Mr Duncan said: “Although options remain subject to final approval by the SFRS Board at the end of the month, it seems pretty obvious the unfortunate direction of travel on this matter.

“I hope the board reject any change at Balmossie later this month but if SFRS presses ahead, there will then be a consultation exercise.

"I would urge everyone in the community to support the excellent team at Balmossie Fire Station by responding to that consultation and making clear our strong opposition to any moves to downgrade or close the fire station.

“We have been here before with the fire service senior management trying to close Balmossie.

"It was saved last time and it is absolutely vital for the communities of Broughty Ferry, Monifieth and other parts of Dundee and Angus that the fire station is not downgraded or closed.

“We will fight any downgrading or closure tooth and nail.

"The community will strongly oppose these proposals by the Scottish Fire & Rescue Service and fight to save our fire station.”