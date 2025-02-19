Survey opens on experiences of Angus taxi services

Angus Council wants residents to have their say on taxis in the Council area by taking part in its survey on the subject.

Specifically, the local authority wants to understand more about the experiences of people who make journeys using wheelchair accessible taxis.

As a council, it licenses both drivers and operators to trade in the area, with vehicles licensed as either taxis or private hire vehicles. In the survey, for simplicity, ‘taxi’ refers to both.

Angus Council has engaged the TAS Partnership to carry out this research into learning more about the experiences of local taxi users.

The survey is open now.

Take part if you are:-

An individual who can relate personal experiences with taxis, including family members, friends or carers who may accompany someone on journeys.

A representative of a groups and/or organisation whose clients or members may require accessible taxis and have experience of organising or procuring accessible transport.

The survey can be found via the Engage Angus webpages. Hard copies are also available by contacting [email protected] or calling 01307 492299; by request from Angus House, Orchardbank Business Park, Forfar and Bruce House, Wellgate, Arbroath; and on request from local public libraries and ACCESS offices. The survey will be open until Monday, March 17.

Anyone with any queries can contact [email protected] or call 01307 492299. The council also encourages people to raise awareness about the survey among those who may not have routine access to social media.