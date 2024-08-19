Short term let bid delayed due to fire safety concerns
Applicant Nandor Marczin hoped to secure a license for Woodside House in Arbroath, which has operated as a holiday home for around two-and-a-half years.
Under new Scottish Government legislation, all short-term lets now require a licence to run.
Existing operators had until October 1 last year to apply for a licence and are allowed to continue letting their accommodation until a decision has been made by the council.
Described on Airbnb as a “fabulous, listed semi-detached house”, the five-bed, three-bathroom property can host up to 10 people.
The listing adds: “Woodside House offers a family or group of friends an elegant holiday in a historic property full of unique features – with the sandy beaches of the east coast of Scotland within reach.”
However, the building failed to pass a fire safety audit carried out by the Scottish Fire Service.
And Angus councillors were reluctant to approve the licence until work to make the house fire-safe had been completed.
Speaking at licensing committee on Thursday, SNP councillor Kenny Braes said that the purpose of the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service’s input into the application process is clear.
He also expressed reluctance to back the application.
He said: “I am very uncomfortable about this.
“There is a reason why Scottish Fire and Rescue are asked to go and do the work they do surrounding these applications.
“They are quite clear that they’re not able to support this application at this time.”
The applicant offered assurances at the meeting that the required work to make the building fire-safe is now under way and with a set timescale for completion.
Committee members, however, subsequently deferred making a decision until a later date to allow the applicant time to complete the necessary fire safety improvements.
The committee gave a deadline of Chrismas for them to be finished.