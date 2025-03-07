Carnoustie railway line Airbnb caravan bid misses out on planning appeal
Applicant Tony Lindsay had sought planning permission to allow the three-bedroom caravan in his garden on Ireland Street to remain.
He previously operated it as holiday accommodation before new rules around short-term lets came in.
The caravan sits just yards from the main east coast rail line.
Angus Council refused planning permission in October last year, prompting Mr Lindsay to appeal.
But this has proven to be unsuccessful, with the development management review committee refusing the bid.
The application drew a dozen objections, including one from Carnoustie Community Council.
Neighbours claimed the caravan was potentially dangerous due to its proximity to the railway line.
And council officials also slated the plan, saying the proposal was “detrimental to the character and amenity of the area”.
Further concerns were raised that the plans could set a precedent for similar applications regarding stationary caravans in residential areas.
Speaking on the decision to uphold refusal, committee convener Bill Duff said: “I think the officers have got this right. If we were to approve this on appeal it potentially sets a precedent for static caravans in every house, town or street.”
Angus Council served Mr Lindsay an enforcement notice in July last year to remove the caravan, and he was given 60 days to do so.