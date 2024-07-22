The tasters session is open to those over 16 and interested in becoming a lifeguard. (RNLI/Jaye Mackay)

A taster day will be run by RNLI Lifeguards in Broughy Ferry on Wednesday (July 24) for anyone aged over 16 who would like to gain hands-on experience of being a beach lifeguard.

RNLI Senior Lifeguards and Trainer Assessors Katie and Kelly will be run the sessions between 10am and 12.30pm, and will be available to provide an insight into the role of a beach lifeguard in Scotland.

The taster day is open to those comfortable swimming in the sea.

Wetsuits and rash vests will be provided and there are parking and toilet/changing facilities available at the beach. Those attending are requested to bring suitable swimwear for under the wetsuit, a dry change of clothes, a towel, a water bottle and a notebook is optional.

Amy Spencer, RNLI Lifeguard Supervisor said: “This taster day is a great opportunity to try out our rescue equipment, learn how to rescue a conscious casualty and get to experience a typical day as an RNLI lifeguard.”

There are only 16 slots so don’t miss out!