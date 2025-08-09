Royal Marines pay tribute to former comrade

By The Newsroom
Published 9th Aug 2025, 09:00 BST
​Former comrades gathered to say a final farewell to Michael Fletcher.placeholder image
​Former comrades gathered to say a final farewell to Michael Fletcher.
Former serving Royal Marines gathered in Arbroath on Tuesday to bid farewell and pay their respects to a former comrade with a full military-style funeral.

Michael (Fletch) Fletcher was born on December 7, 1954 and left school at 16 to join the Royal Marines.

Michael served from 1971-1994 and in that time gained much respect within the Corp.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He fell ill on a return flight from Malta and, despite the aircraft diverting for an emergency landing, he did not recover and died on June 25.

​Former comrades gathered to say a final farewell to Michael Fletcher.placeholder image
​Former comrades gathered to say a final farewell to Michael Fletcher.

Many family and friends, including former serving Royal Marines, attended his funeral.

Michael’s brother, Bryan Fletcher RM, said a few kind words and recited The Royal Marines Prayer. There were three standards on parade – 45 Commando Veterans, South Atlantic Medal Association and The East of Scotland Royal Marines Association.

Standard Bearers were Dave McCaig; Don Clark, Scottish Chairman of the South Atlantic Medal Association, and Paul Burgess, who flew the East of Scotland Branch Standard.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Royal Marine Bugler Alexander Beverage RM was drafted in from Rosyth to play The Last Post.

The poignant service was conducted by Celebrant Valerie Mowatt.

Michael is survived by his wife Sheena, Sons Michael and Peter, and Daughter Sharlene.

After the service the family invited all to attend The Portcullis for refreshments.

Related topics:Royal Marines
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice