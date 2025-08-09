Royal Marines pay tribute to former comrade
Michael (Fletch) Fletcher was born on December 7, 1954 and left school at 16 to join the Royal Marines.
Michael served from 1971-1994 and in that time gained much respect within the Corp.
He fell ill on a return flight from Malta and, despite the aircraft diverting for an emergency landing, he did not recover and died on June 25.
Many family and friends, including former serving Royal Marines, attended his funeral.
Michael’s brother, Bryan Fletcher RM, said a few kind words and recited The Royal Marines Prayer. There were three standards on parade – 45 Commando Veterans, South Atlantic Medal Association and The East of Scotland Royal Marines Association.
Standard Bearers were Dave McCaig; Don Clark, Scottish Chairman of the South Atlantic Medal Association, and Paul Burgess, who flew the East of Scotland Branch Standard.
Royal Marine Bugler Alexander Beverage RM was drafted in from Rosyth to play The Last Post.
The poignant service was conducted by Celebrant Valerie Mowatt.
Michael is survived by his wife Sheena, Sons Michael and Peter, and Daughter Sharlene.
After the service the family invited all to attend The Portcullis for refreshments.