RNLI urge public to stay safe on north east beaches as lifeguards return this weekend

The RNLI is reminding beachgoers to enjoy the coast safely this weekend by taking simple precautions to ensure they make the most of the sun.

With temperatures expected to soar, the RNLI is urging people to stay safe at the coast, as lifeguards return to patrol all eight of the charity’s lifeguarded beaches across the east coast, including Broughty Ferry, from Saturday (June 22).

Michael Avril, water safety lead for the RNLI in Scotland, said: “Heading to the coast in hot weather is a great way to have fun, relax and cool off – but the water can be

dangerous. Air temperatures may feel warm, but UK sea temperatures are cold enough year-round to trigger cold-water shock, while big waves and strong rip currents can

RNLI lifeguards will return to Broughty Ferry beach from this weekend. (Pic: RNLI/Nick Mailer)

over-power even the most confident water users.”

He continued: “That’s why we’re pleased to have our full team of RNLI lifeguards back on duty at all eight of our east coast beaches this weekend. These trained professionals

are there to help keep everyone safe and we’d encourage anyone heading into the water to swim between the red and yellow flags, as these mark the area identified as

the safest place to swim and most closely monitored by our lifeguards.”RNLI lifeguards will be on patrol at Broughty Ferry, St Andrews East Sands, St Andrews West Sands, Coldingham Bay, Silver Sands (Aberdour), Burntisland, Leven and Elie, daily from 10am to 6pm.

Michael added: “We’re also urging people to be prepared. If you’re paddleboarding, always wear a leash and buoyancy aid, carry a means of calling for help and be aware

of offshore winds. If you see someone in trouble, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”

If you get into difficulty in the water, remember to Float to Live; by doing this, you give yourself the chance to rest and recover your breathing. Once you have regained control of

your breathing, you can call for help or swim to safety.