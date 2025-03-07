Pictish stone ‘massively damaged’ after wind blows it over

An iconic Pictish stone that has stood for around 1200 years at Aberlemno and features some of the most impressive carvings of its era has been “massively damaged” after it blew over in the wind.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Aberlemno 3 stone, which dates to the ninth century, stands by the roadside in the village in what some believe is its original position.

Locals raised concerns about its safety with Historic Environment Scotland (HES) on February 24 after the wooden box, which covers the stone in winter, came loose and started to bang against the stone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Tuesday, the stone and box blew over in the wind and crashed into a dry stane dyke, completely shattering it from the base and damaging some of the carvings.

​The fallen Aberlemno 3 surrounded by the protective box. Concerns had recently been raised about the stability of the structure. (Contributed)

Isabelle Davies, chairwoman of the Aberlemno Hall, which has a Pictish room displaying a number of replica stones, described the damage as “heart-breaking”.

She said: “This stone has stood there for over 1000 years and now it is massively damaged. The stone has gone over in a oner. The box was anchored with four staves, but two had broken, leaving the structure moving in the wind. It was a very blustery wind, so I think when the box rocked back, the wind got under it and when it went, it took the stone with it.”

Ms Davies added: “We have a good relationship with HES and we reported our concerns, but that is all I know. So many people contacted us when the stone went over and there were also dozens who contacted HES. There is a sense of ownership with these stones. It is part of what makes Aberlemno what it is and it is part of a series of stones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is such a loss of such a fantastic part of our heritage. The stones themselves cover hundreds of year. It was occupied by the Picts for centuries.

“The Aberlemno 3 is the last in the series and it reflects the change in style, in culture and character and belief systems of the area.”

HES staff secured the site on Tuesday and were due back on Wednesday to assess the damage.

Professor Jane Geddes, president of the Pictish Arts Society, said: “Aberlemno is a very important Pictish centre, which has produced many Pictish stones. Aberlemno 3 is one of the most complex Pictish stones to be carved. When I saw what had happened my gut reaction was ‘oh no, not this one - please not this one’ because the whole surface is so intricately carved. It has incredible value for its art.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would say, very very strongly, that the stone should stay in Aberlemno. This is not a wonderful opportunity to whisk it off to Dundee or Edinburgh. It stays where it belongs because there is such a complex of stones there. If the stone can’t stay outside, it should move inside and it should stay in Aberlemno, without a doubt.”

A spokesperson for HES said: “We were made aware that Aberlemno III, one of four Pictish sculptured stones within the village of Aberlemno, had fallen over along with the wooden box used to encase the stone during the winter months. Our specialist teams acted quickly to secure the stone and are now working to ensure its safe temporary removal for further assessment and to determine next steps.”