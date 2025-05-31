PDSA appeals for stock boost to its Arbroath shop

The PDSA is asking animal lovers in and around Arbroath to have a clear-out and donate their unwanted items.

An Arbroath charity shop has put out an urgent appeal to help boost its stock to help treat sick and injured pets.

Staff and volunteers at the town’s PDSA shop are urging animal lovers across the area to have a clear-out and donate any unwanted items they find.

Items needed include ladieswear, menswear, shoes, handbags, as well as bric a brac and toys. Donations can be taken to the shop from 9.30am to 4.30pm Monday to Friday and from 9am to 5pm on a Saturday.

Angela Burnett, shop manager, said: “Is your wardrobe bulging with unworn clothes or your shelves full of books you never read? Why not have a clear-out this weekend and donate your unwanted items to PDSA?

"As well as de-cluttering your home, you’ll be helping raise money for vulnerable pets whose owners have nowhere else turn.

“We’re appealing for all types of items, especially clothing, footwear, handbags and paperback books which are popular with our customers. All much-needed funds raised will help sick and injured pets across the UK.

PDSA receives no government funding towards running our vital veterinary services - we are supported by the generosity of the pet-loving public who help us to be there for pets when they need us most."

Located at 227 High Street, the PDSA shop raises vital funds to provide free and low cost vet care for those who struggle to pay treatment costs for their sick and injured pets.

The charity also encourages all supporters to sign up for Gift Aid if they are a UK tax payer, to help their donations go even further. Gift Aid allows PDSA to claim an additional 25% of the value of each item sold.

For more information about the Arbroath PDSA shop, contact Angie or Tracey on 01241 876627.

A PDSA spokesperson said: “No pet owner should be faced with losing a beloved pet because they can no longer afford to pay for treatment. For many vulnerable pets, PDSA is there to help when there is nowhere else for their owners to turn.

"Any donation big or small is greatly appreciated as is the continued support from all our customers.”