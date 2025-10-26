New service to support veterans’ carers

Pictured is veteran Eddie Scott, who works as a Carer Support Worker at Change Mental Health.

Mental health charity Change Mental Health has unveiled a new service that will support carers of veterans across Angus.

The Veterans Carer Support service, funded by the Armed Forces Covenant Fund, will deliver person-centred and non-clinical support to unpaid carers in the region who look after wounded, injured or sick serving personnel and veterans.

It is available to those aged 18 and over, including all former and retired members of the UK armed forces.

Change Mental Health is a leading Scottish mental health charity which aims to build a future where no one needs to face mental illness alone.

It has built up more than 50 years’ experience and currently supports over 10,000 people per year, providing transformational services for people ensuring that everyone has access to the support they need, when they need it and in a way which works for them.

It also aims to change attitudes by fighting stigma and influencing government to ensure a better quality of life for those affected by mental illness.

Aiming to break down barriers and meet the needs of carers and the veterans they support, this new service acts as an advocate for individual carers – while encouraging them to advocate for themselves and emphasising the importance of self-care when having caring responsibilities.

Many carers may have depression, anxiety, and social isolation and loneliness – with veterans also likely to experience the same, along with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

This new service will help carers to develop skills, enhance confidence and take on new coping strategies, ultimately creating an understanding of their loved one’s mental illness and the challenges that can come with being a carer for this group.

Ian Smillie, veterans carer support worker at Change Mental Health, said: “Support for people who care for veterans is an acknowledgement of the contribution of veterans and their carers to the greater community.

“As a charity, we recognise this and seek to provide carers with tailored support to reduce life’s stressors while making their lives more rewarding.”

After receiving initial one-to-one support, carers can transition to peer support, where they can meet others with similar experiences and situations who can relate and understand the demand of caring responsibilities.

These groups will be co-designed by people engaging with the service, revolving around the carer’s emotional and practical challenges. Participants will be encouraged to build relationships with their community while recognising other support available.

Susan Grant, head of Fife, Tayside and Angus Services at Change Mental Health, said: “The support service will help family members feel that their needs are recognised and that they can receive timely and targeted support that addresses their changing needs over time.

“We’re delighted to obtain this funding from the Armed Forces Covenant Fund and we are looking forward to working with the Angus community to ensure that no carer faces challenges alone.”

The service is currently taking self-referrals and referrals from other organisations and professionals at https://changemh.org/veterans-carer-support-angus/.