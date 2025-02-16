New online portal opens up more of Angus's history online

​The archive contains a host of photos, including this picture of the Tay Bridge after its collapse. (Pic: HES)

Angus’s history and heritage can now be accessed on a new online resource which has been launched by Historic Environment Scotland (HES).

The digital portal, trove.scot, brings together HES’s unique and diverse collections of information in one convenient place.

From standing stones to skate parks, trove.scot contains over 5000 years of Scotland’s history in approximately three million records, combining designation records of Scotland’s most important historic sites and buildings, the catalogue of Scotland’s archaeology and built heritage, over 2000 culturally significant objects from HES’s properties and educational and archival images and media from SCRAN.

On trove.scot, users can explore Angus and Dundee’s rich historic environment and learn about the first Tay Bridge and the tragedy of its collapse in 1879; take a step back in time and stroll down Victoria Road alongside Dundonians from 1875; or explore HES’s Properties in Care and the gems they contain, such as the eight 16th century carved oak panels on display at Edzell Castle.

This wealth of information is now more accessible than ever before, providing an exciting new resource for hobbyists, educators, historians and heritage professionals alike.

Using filters, keyword and map searches, users can now unearth a range of detail from HES’s different sources in a single search.

Katerina Brown, HES chief executive, said: “We’re excited to be bringing heritage even closer to people’s everyday lives with this new platform. trove.scot will make it easier to learn about the heritage and historic environment that surrounds you, whether that is the listed buildings on your street or archive images of historic events that shaped communities.

“trove.scot marks one of the largest investments in our programme to improve and enhance digital access to information on the historic environment, and increase the number and diversity of people who engage with Scotland’s history and heritage.

“We hope that by making the vast store of information we hold more accessible, trove.scot will encourage more people to dig into Scotland’s past and see what they can discover with the new platform. Of course, the launch is just the beginning, and we’ll continue working hard behind the scenes to bring more exciting innovations to service.”