New campaign asks youngsters to help feed hungry children for just 10p

A Scotland-based charity is asking youngsters in Angus to be heroes and donate their pocket money to help feed hungry children in some of the poorest parts of the world.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mary’s Meals’ Pocket Money for Porridge campaign, run in partnership with Inner Wheel, is calling on teachers to set up a collection where pupils can each donate 10p to the charity.

The organisation’s low-cost approach means they can serve a school meal to a hungry child for just 10p.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mary’s Meals feeds three million children with a nutritious meal every school day in 16 countries. The promise of a daily meal encourages children from the world’s poorest communities into the classroom where they will gain an education that could be their ladder out of poverty.

​Just 10p can provide a healthy and nutritious breakfast for a children in some of the poorest parts of the world.

In some of the countries where Mary’s Meals works – Malawi, Zambia, and Zimbabwe – the school meal served is a vitamin-enriched porridge, which helps children to learn and grow.

The initiative is being backed by social media sensation and bestselling cookbook author Coinneach MacLeod, the Hebridean Baker.

Coinneach, a judge in this year’s Golden Spurtle World Porridge Making Championship, said: “It’s incredible that something as humble as my favourite breakfast - porridge oats, can do so much good. Filling a hungry child’s tummy and opening the door to learning, that’s the wonderful work of Mary’s Meals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’d love for kids in classrooms in Scotland to support Mary’s Meals throughout October by bringing 10p to class, which can stop a child going hungry.”

For Ivy, a pupil at Nansato Primary School in Malawi, her daily cup of porridge makes a real difference to her performance in school.

She said: “Porridge gives me enough energy to learn better. After eating porridge, I actively take part in class and the porridge keeps me healthy.

"If there was no porridge at school, it could have been difficult for me to understand what the teachers teach due to hunger.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sally Davidson, supporter engagement officer at Mary’s Meals, said: “Just 10p can change the world! We can serve a school meal to a hungry child for that tiny amount, and we want pupils here to help this October.

Teachers can download a Pocket Money for Porridge fundraising pack from marysmeals.org.uk/campaigns/pocket-money-for-porridge