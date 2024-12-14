MP signs Arbroath’s second Declaration

​Mr Gethins is pictured at Arbroath Library with town board chairman Peter Stirling.

Arbroath and Broughty Ferry MP Stephen Gethins has signed the Our Arbroath declaration following confirmation that the town will receive its £20 million levelling up funding.

The cash, allocated by the previous Conservative government, was confirmed after months of uncertainty following the general election in July.

Arbroath was announced as part of the long term for towns programme in April

The exhibition at Arbroath Library, which includes the declaration, showcases the results of the engagement project.

It highlights more than 2105 ideas and comments from more than 800 local residents, including 350 school children and younger people, on the future of Arbroath.

The Our Arbroath initiative represents the largest community feedback effort from residents in Arbroath in decades.

The feedback has been used by the town board to develop a long-term plan for how the cash could be spent, which was submitted by Mr Gethins and board chairman Peter Stirling to the UK Government ahead of the Chancellor’s Budget.

The budget included confirmation that the funding package would be carried through.

Following the Budget, Mr Gethins and Mr Stirling also met with the Minister for Housing, Communities and Local Government who was impressed with work that has already gone into the plan.

Mr Gethins said: “I’m incredibly proud of how Arbroath’s community has come together to shape the town’s future.

“This exhibition is a testament to the passion and commitment of local residents. With the first £200,000 of funding set for Spring 2025 which is earmarked to expand engagement and planning with all relevant parties and we are well-positioned to bring these plans to life.”

“This funding presents a significant opportunity for the people of Arbroath, and I encourage as many folk as possible to visit the public display at Arbroath Library, and show their support.”

The first £2 million is expected in spring 2026, paving the way for significant development and regeneration.