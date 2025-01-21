Forfar drop-in event to highlight the benefits of ultra-fast broadband

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Forfar residents are being urged to get their skates on and find out about the benefits for ultra fast broadband at a drop-in event next week.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scottish independent broadband provider GoFibre has teamed up with Angus Council to hold the information event at Forfar Indoor Sports on Monday (January 27).

The venue, which hosts ice skating, curling, a soft play area and much more, has recently signed up as a GoFibre customer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company completed its build in the town in September and more than 6000 premises are now ready to be connected, and over 15,000 homes and businesses in Angus can access the ultra-fast speeds and reliability of GoFibre’s broadband network.

​The event will be held at Forfar Indoor Sports on Monday. (Google Maps)

The drop-in session will aim to help local residents and businesses understand more about the benefits of full fibre broadband. Representatives from Angus Council will be there alongside GoFibre, to provide advice about digital connectivity and digital inclusion issues and answer questions.

There will also be a competition for anyone who goes along to win some fantastic local produce.

Andy Hepburn, GoFibre chief operating officer, said: “We’re committed to bridging the digital divide – and ensuring that communities are fully aware of the transformative ultra-fast broadband now available to them. We’re also delighted to have representatives from Angus Council alongside us at our event at Forfar Indoor Sports.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Bill Duff, Angus Council leader, added: “We’re delighted that GoFibre are holding a community event in Forfar. Angus Council are committed to ensuring digital is at the heart of everything that we do, and the new roll out of ultra-fast broadband brings major benefits to both our residents and businesses, whilst ensuring that we can continue to deliver inclusive economic growth.

“I urge both residents and businesses to come along and to speak to a range of representatives about how the new full fibre network can benefit them.”

The event will take place in The Zone, Forfar Indoor Sports and Frosty’s Soft Play Suttieside from 5.30pm-7.30pm.

Mike Ferguson, Forfar Indoor Sports managing director, praised GoFibre’s service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said:” With strong, reliable, fast internet connections a must for our business we have witnessed a significant improvement in our stability and speeds. With open Wi-Fi for our customers, CCTV and live streaming of curling games, before we signed up with GoFibre bandwidth was drained, leading to issues.

“Thankfully, it appears these issues are now behind us, and we look forward to more efficient, smoother, and problem-free connections.”

Residents and businesses can buy now or register for updates in their area by visiting gofibre.co.uk/register.