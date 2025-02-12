Drivers urged to curb selfish parking habits - 'laziness is not a disability'

Selfish motorists who park carelessly or in disabled bays at Arbroath Sports Centre are being warned they face being fined if they do not have the required blue badge.

The plea was made this week by Angus Council, which is asking drivers to be considerate and opt for one of the many standard parking bays at the Keptie Road facility.

An appeal has also been made for people not to park on the grass or across residents’ entrances next to the centre.

And Community Enforcement Wardens will patrol the area and take action to tackle any illegal parking and ensure public safety.

​The council, and Blue Badge holders, are asking drivers to show more consideration.

The message from Blue Badge holders left frustrated and disadvantaged by this antsocial driver behaviour is clear – Leave Our Parking Bays Alone, Your Laziness is Not a Disability.

Arbroath East and Lunan councillor Lois Speed said that parking issues at the sports centre are frequently raised with her.

She said: “We see people parking in disabled bays when they have no right to do so, cars being left parked up on the grass, and residents having access to their homes restricted. It’s extremely unfair. There are plenty of parking spaces available and only seven bays reserved for Blue Badge holders.

“I’ve spoken to drivers who are not Blue Badge holders about the way they’ve parked. Some are apologetic and sometimes even mortified when they realise what they’ve done. Others have been downright abusive.

“I simply want them to realise the impact that their inconsiderate actions or perhaps laziness is having on other people’s lives and to realise the solution is to just park responsibly in one of the many other unrestricted parking spaces.

Colin Knight, Senior Manager (Sport & Leisure) at ANGUSalive, added: “We would ask all customers to park responsibly in the car park that is provided. This issue is affecting customers who are entitled to park in these disabled bays, our neighbours and possible emergency service access.”

There will be a period of engagement to try to get drivers on board and understand the difficulties created by irresponsible parking. Thereafter, wardens will also issue £100 of Penalty Charge Notices.