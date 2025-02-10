Carnoustie - Championship Course.

One of Angus County's most famous places to play golf has made a prestigious new guide to playing Scotland's best golf courses.

Carnoustie is one of the 10 courses chosen by The Scotsman's golf correspondent Martin Dempster for their exclusive newsletter series of Scottish Golf Courses You Must Play.

Widely regarded as the toughest course to host The Open Championship, Carnoustie is famed for its extremely challenging closing stretch of the 16th, 17th and 18th holes. the word is French golfer Jean Van de Velde still wakes up in the night over his watery fate on the 18th.

Scottish Golf Courses You Must Play is a limited edition series newsletter. Anyone who signs up will receive 12 newsletters in two weeks, including one on Carnoustie and the other best Scottish golf courses.

Each one is packed with insider knowledge on each course, as well as beautiful photos and full details on how to play there, where to stay and much more. The whole series costs just £9.99 - fantastic value for a guide you can keep forever.

To find out more and sign up, click here (link: https://bit.ly/4awUBcN)