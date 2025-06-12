Campaign to save Balmossie Fire Station receives cross-party support from councillors

A campaign to save Balmossie Fire Station in Broughty Ferry has received cross-party backing from Dundee City councillors.

The station could be closed or downgraded to a retained service as part of a review of services across Scotland. It was saved from closure due to a campaign in 2013. Local campaigners are now preparing to save the facility again.

Ferry councillor Kevin Cordell brought a motion before councillors at a meeting of the local authority’s City Governance Committee seeking their support and asking that the committee writes to the Scottish Fire & Rescue Service opposing any change to the station’s current status.

It also stated any such change would be a “retrodgrade step” that would raise safety concerns for both the town and wider area.

​Balmossie’s status is currently being considered as part of a Scotland-wide review. (Pic: Google Maps)

He said: “The local community, politicians and fire brigade union have vigorously opposed all such attempts previously and those who raise this issue need to bear the wishes of the community in mind.

"There should be no issue with the number of fires attended by Balmossie’s engines, as this is actually testimony to the magnificent safety work this station carries out throughout the Broughty Ferry area and beyond. It would surely be a sad irony if, in becoming a victim of its own success, its closure left Broughty Ferry less well protected.”

Mr Cordell also said that, given the town’s continuing expansion, he does not believe closure “makes any sense”.

He added: “It is my further belief that, as my motion clearly lays out, ‘this would be a retrograde step and one that would raise safety concerns, not only in Broughty Ferry, but throughout Dundee and the wider area’.

“I would further add that the current co-location with the Scottish Ambulance service is also one that should be recognised as a positive innovation in our community, and it should not be threatened either by a change in service provision at the site."

After the meeting, Mr Cordell said: “The motion was passed unanimously and I was grateful for the cross-party support on this important matter for the Ferry.”