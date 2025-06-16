Broughty Ferry bookshop congratulated in Parliament for awards listing

A Broughty Ferry bookshop has been recognised in the House of Commons.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arbroath and Broughty Ferry MP, Stephen Gethins, recently published an Early Day Motion in the UK Parliament in recognition of The Bookhouse, a family-run independent business, being shortlisted for the British Book Awards 2025 Independent Bookshop of the Year Award.

Owned by the Rome family The Bookhouse first opened its doors in Monifieth in 2017 and moved to its current location in Gray Street, Broughty Ferry in 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Gethins said: “I’m delighted that The Bookhouse has been shortlisted for the award of Independent Bookshop of the Year 2025. They are a family-run business who are eager to support their local community and I was keen to highlight their work by publishing this motion in the UK Parliament.

Stephen Gethins is pictured with Bookhouse manager Peter Rome.

“The Bookhouse are fantastic supporters of local schools and nurseries, advocating for literacy and providing free books for children during the annual World Book Day event, as well as raising money for charity.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our economy and it’s vital that we support them. I’d encourage everyone to consider their local independent bookshops when buying their summer reads, and to give The Bookhouse a visit this Independent Bookshop Week.”

The awards, established in 2006, celebrate independent bookshops across the UK and Ireland, highlighting the vital role they play in their communities and encouraging readers to shop with local independents.