Asda staff gearing up for ‘Big Help Out’

​The ‘Big Help Out’ will take place from June 7-9.

Asda staff across Scotland will lend a helping hand in their local communities as part of this year’s Big Help Out initiative.

Taking place on from June 7-9, the Big Help Out will see thousands of organisations come together to help clean up their communities, and Asda is encouraging people to volunteer with their local grassroots clubs, which are hugely reliant on fundraising and volunteers to support their life-changing work.

This comes after a report found a lack of volunteers is holding back the potential in the UK’s sport and physical activity sectors, while Asda’s Community Tracker Report found that 43% of its customers would be likely to get involved in local volunteering opportunities.

As official partner of the Big Help Out, Asda asks its store Community Champions to nominate areas that could do with a little bit of help to create a better outdoor community space.

The company will hold over 350 litter picks at grassroots groups across the UK to support the volunteering drive.

Through its network of stores and 390 Community Champions, the aim of the project is to build connected communities, strengthen resilience, and remove barriers to health and well-being for all.

Details of events, as well as other local volunteering opportunities, will be advertised on community boards in Asda stores and customers can also download the Big Help Out app to find out more.

Community Champion Ryan Rooney recently enlisted help from a local primary school ahead of the official Big Help Out weekend to help make a positive difference to its surroundings.

He said: “We organised a litter pick to clear up the grounds of the school and painted some of the flower boxes, the kids really enjoyed the day out in the lovely weather doing all these activities, so it was a really nice experience for them too.

“Myself along with my colleagues really look forward to getting involved in these amazing community projects as part of the initiative.”