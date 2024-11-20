Angus textiles take a starring role in new Edinburgh exhibition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new exhibition showcasing the often-overlooked art of embroidery is set to shine a light on textiles from the National Trust for Scotland’s historic collection at the House of Dun, and the stories of the women who created them.

Five items from the house, near Montrose, will feature as part of Stitched: Scotland’s Embroidered Art, a collaborative exhibition at Dovecot Studios in Edinburgh, where more than 80 embroidery-based objects will be on display for the first time.

Alongside the textiles, the exhibition also highlights the stories of the women and girls who created the pieces of art over a 200-year period from the 1720s to 1920s, including the history of embroidery in Scotland during this time.

Items from the House of Dun’s collection reveal the tastes and talents of Lady Augusta including elaborate and detailed creations with personal gifts.

​An elaborate bed cover worked by Lady Augusta Gordon.

Developed NTS curator Emma Inglis, the exhibition includes items from the Trust’s extensive textile collection.

Emma said: “Stitched is the culmination of a two-year research and conservation programme, bringing together 80 items on display to the public for the first time.

“We’re excited for them to see the range of different items on show reflecting the variety of women who created them, from a large and luxurious bed cover to detailed and colourful fire screens, to the more intricate smaller items such as samplers and a pin cushion. It is a fascinating look back at how the art of embroidery has developed in Scotland.”

The exhibition will run until January 15.

Celia Joicey, Dovecot Studios Director, said: "We are delighted to partner with the National Trust for Scotland to bring these extraordinary historic embroideries to life, showcased alongside Dovecot’s contemporary hand-woven tapestries. This exhibition offers a rare opportunity to celebrate Scotland’s rich textile heritage, showcasing the skill and artistry of the past while also highlighting the innovation and craft that continue to shape the future of Scottish textiles."

National Trust for Scotland members receive a 50% discount on standard entry prices.

Stitched exhibition visitors will receive a 20% discount on standard entry prices for one visit to one of the following National Trust for Scotland properties - Georgian House and Gladstone’s Land in Edinburgh and Newhailes in Musselburgh, valid during the exhibition run on presentation of their Stitched exhibition ticket.